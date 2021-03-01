Devastation after arson attack at Pink Pig farm

Some 140 hay bales worth around £10,000 used to keep pigs warm at night were destroyed in an alleged arson attack at a farm attraction in Scunthorpe.

The owner of The Pink Pig Farm Sally Jackson went to the site on Holme Lane where there are around 400 pigs and piglets, after being alerted to the fire at around 6.15pm on Friday, February 26.

Humberside Police said they are investigating the reported arson after they attended the scene. The officers have been following up a number of lines of enquiry to determine those responsible.

Due to its location the fire was allowed to burn out under the supervision of the farmer. Fortunately, no animals or people were injured.

This is the second suspected arson at the farm during lockdown after another incident last year.

Sally told The Lincolnite: “It was a big blaze around the height of up to the eaves of a two-storey house.

“The fire brigade came down and monitored the blaze to make sure it wasn’t going to spread. They felt it could naturally burn out and this took a few days.

“The pigs were no more than 100 metres from the fire. They had a very lucky escape. Had it been dry and windy they could have been in real danger.

“I thought ‘not again’, it is such a worry and I honestly don’t think the teenagers know the kind of devastation it can cause. We just want to stop people doing it as arsonists get a taste for it and keep doing it until they are stopped.”

Humberside Police is urging anyone who has not yet spoken to them who may have information to call 101 quoting log number 542 of February 26.

The farmers who own the pigs now need to source more straw and the cafe continues to open for an hour a day for takeaway coffee.

Sally also thanked people for spreading the message, being proactive and raising money for the farm, with any donations being passed directly to the farmers. A fundraiser set up by Candice Priest has raised over £650 by the time of publication.

The Pink Pig Farm will reopen again fully for business on April 12, including the indoor and outdoor play areas, two cafes and the animal trail where visitors can get up close and personal to the pigs.

Booking online is essential with tickets costing £8 per person.

Sally added: “We cannot wait to see people back again. We’ve been eligible for a grant and been really careful and cut our overheads.”