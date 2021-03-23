Grimsby
March 23, 2021 12.39 pm

Grimsby man wanted for serious assault

Police haven’t been able to find him
Have you seen Antony Odlin, 47, from Grimsby? | Photo: Humberside Police

Police are looking for a 47-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault from last year.

Antony Odlin is wanted by police after a reported serious assault in the Grimsby area from July 2020.

Extensive enquiries have taken place to try and locate Odlin, but so far officers have been unable to track him down.

A public appeal has now been launched to help find Mr Odlin.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call 101 and quote reference number 16/72349/20.

