Lincoln music bar off the market and getting ready to reopen in June

Popular Lincoln bar and live music venue The Rogue Saint is getting ready to reopen with a new management team in June after being taken off the market.

The bar, which opened on Mint Street in Lincoln in 2015, was put up for sale last year on a £525,000 freehold, but owner Jez Nash wanted it to remain as a live music venue.

He told The Lincolnite that he rejected an offer from a multi-site operator that was “considerable financially,” as it didn’t match his plans for the venue, so he decided to take it off the market.

Focus is now on getting ready for reopening on June 21, depending on government guidance.

The teams from Rogue Saint and Strait and Narrow have been amalgamated. Tom Remington and Jane Macari have been appointed as the new General Manager and Deputy Manager at The Rogue Saint.

The duo, along with Mitch Davis, have been described by the bar’s owner as “one of the most dynamic and exciting management teams in the Lincoln bar scene”.

Jez said: “The deal was considerable financially, but it didn’t match what we wanted them to do with the venue.

“We ultimately rejected the sale to a multi-site operator who wanted to remove the live music aspect of the venue as it was a major caveat for us in the sale.

“That coupled with over 1,000 emails and messages of support and encouragement from customers and bands for us to continue running The Rogue led us to begin the project of bringing it back even better than before.

“As live music is so crucial to The Rogue’s DNA we’ll be opening in line with nightclubs whenever social distancing is lifted to an extent that means it’s safe for us to do so, for people to enjoy what The Rogue does best. This is currently June 21.

“Now we have Tom and Jane in place, I am really excited for us to open again. They have some great ideas and it will be a good shot in the arm for the Rogue and we will come back stronger.”

There will be a new cocktail menu and additional beers to choose from when The Rogue Saint reopens, with some bands already pencilled in to perform.

Any bands interested in playing at the venue after it reopens should email [email protected].

Jez also runs The Strait and Narrow in Lincoln. He said he plans to open Strait and Narrow 2 and 3 with the Rogue Saint as part of the fold.

He told The Lincolnite the two new bars will be within an hour of the current Lincoln premises. Work will start on the new bars towards the end of this year, with a view to opening them in 2022.