Lincoln village gym fined £1,000 for COVID breach

North Kesteven District Council has issued a £1,000 fine to a gym in Witham St Hughs for staying open against COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Unit 1 Gym on Fawcetts Yard in the village was fined £1,000 in January as part of the council’s clampdown on coronavirus breaches.

It had been found to have stayed open despite lockdown rules clearly stating that gyms should be closed.

The gym has since paid the fine, but declined to comment when contacted by The Lincolnite.

Gyms and indoor leisure, under current COVID-19 measures since November 2020, must stay closed until April 12, 2021, the next stage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

It was one of just 362 concerns made aware to North Kesteven District Council by the public during a three month period up to the end of January 2021.

Leader of NKDC, Cllr Richard Wright, said: “Our teams are working very hard to deal with the volume of information we are continuing to receive and we are very grateful for their efforts which are above and beyond the call of duty.

“We have also investigated allegations that when people have tested positive employers have taken little or no action, that in some areas social distancing rules have been ignored and that face masks are not being worn in areas where they should be.

“Clearly this is an area and volume of work that is additional to our colleagues’ workload and as a council we are very grateful for the great job they are doing to protect local people.”