Man bailed after Boston park assault

A 30-year-old man has been released on bail after an assault at Boston Central Park put another male in hospital with serious injuries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of GBH after the incident, which was reported to Lincolnshire Police at around 5pm on Sunday, March 28.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and the latest update on his condition from police was that he remained in hospital as of Tuesday, March 30.

The park was temporarily closed after the incident while police continued their investigation, but it has since reopened to the public.

A member of police forensic staff in a white boiler suit was seen walking around the park with two other people while it was cordoned off.

Police are continuing their investigation and appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 428 of March 28.