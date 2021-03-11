Mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Scunthorpe next week
Offering up to 1,000 jabs a day
A new mass coronavirus vaccination site will open at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week, with plans to offer up to 1,000 jabs a day.
The facility on Doncaster Road will open on Monday, March 15. It will be open seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.
Over 130 volunteers will ensure the smooth running of the vaccination centre, which will be operated by Safecare Network.
Many of the volunteers have also helped out at other vaccination centres across North Lincolnshire.
People will be contacted by the NHS when they are eligible for a vaccination, and invited to make an appointment.
There are also two other major vaccination sites in our region at the Lincolnshire Showground (Lincoln) and in Boston at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.
Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “There’s been a lot of work, and a great deal of partnership working to get this off the ground and it is fantastic to see this will be operational in the coming days.
“It wouldn’t be possible without the more than 130 volunteers who will ensure the smooth running of the facility.
“They are a testament to the ‘do one thing’ spirit we have seen across North Lincolnshire during the past year and I would like to thank each and every one of them.
“Each vaccine reduces the risk COVID-19 poses and it gets us closer to a return to normality.”
The North Lincolnshire Alliance Volunteer Hub will continue to recruit volunteers over the next few months and you can get involved by emailing [email protected].