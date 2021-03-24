North East Lincolnshire says COVID-19 outbreaks ‘under control’

Infection rate fallen by a third in the district

North East Lincolnshire health officials say they’re now in “control of a number of outbreaks” across the region and no significant outbreaks have been reported in the last 10 days.

This comes as the authority has seen a decrease in its infection rates since March 17, however, still remains in the top 30 highest rates nationally, as well as being ranked fourth in Greater Lincolnshire.

At the start of March, North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate rose after numerous outbreaks which led to two Grimsby factory workers dying after testing positive for coronavirus.

The district’s latest epidemiology report said: “The infection rate of COVID-19 in North East Lincolnshire has fallen significantly over the last week.

“This fall is associated with the resolution/control of a number of outbreaks in settings such as factories and the fact that no other significant outbreaks have been reported in the last 10 days.”

It added that the positivity rate is now 3.8%, down from 5.7% a week ago.

Since March 17, North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has fallen by nearly a third – from 149.2 to 104 per 100,000 people.

As of March 22, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals (NLaG) reported there were 14 patients with coronavirus in Grimsby Hospital, a reduction of two from the week before and an 84% reduction on November’s peak.

The authority said there are currently three care homes reporting a total of six residents with the virus, a reduction of 10 from a week ago.

Over 65,000 COVID vaccinations have been given to residents in the district – 95% of people over 70 and 94% of older care home residents.

More than 90% of those in the clinically vulnerable group have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.