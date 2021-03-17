Over 50s now invited for COVID-19 vaccination

Over two million texts and letters being sent

The coronavirus vaccination programme has been in operation for 100 days, and people aged 50 and over are now being invited to book their first dose.

Wednesday March 17 marks 100 days since the NHS administered the first ever dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, when Margaret Keenan was vaccinated on December 8, 2020.

The milestone comes alongside news that people aged 50 or over are now being invited by the NHS to accept the vaccine and book an appointment.

Text alerts have already been sent out, and 2.4 million letters will be posted to doorsteps across the country later this week.

Any text invitations will appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and includes a web link to click and reserve an appointment at one of the vaccination centres.

So far, more than 20 million people in England have been given at least their first dose of the vaccine, including almost half of Lincolnshire’s adult population.

According to the most recent weekly NHS England figures, 294,795 first doses and 10,055 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Lincolnshire.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The UK’s vaccination rollout is a national success story. It’s a tribute to everyone involved and shows what our country can achieve when we work together.

“From the Vaccines Taskforce to the NHS, our armed forces and the people coming forward in their millions to get the jab – this has been a massive national effort.

“I’m delighted we are now expanding the rollout and inviting those aged 50-54 to book appointments.

“I’m determined that no one should miss out on the chance to protect themselves and the people they love or care for, and I urge everyone who’s eligible for the vaccine to come forward.”