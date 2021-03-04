Police investigate bank card fraud at Lincoln shop
The card was lost in the street
An alleged incident of fraudulent bank card use in a Lincoln shop is being investigated by Lincolnshire Police.
The card was reportedly lost in the street before it was used at Monks Vineyard on Winn Street off Monks Road.
Police have released a photo of a woman the force would like to speak with, but they did not specify whether or not she is a suspect or a witness.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] for the attention of the investigating officer PC Simon Berger, with the reference occurrence number 2100077289.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.