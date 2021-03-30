Police probe Lincoln road rage assault
A male motorcyclist was allegedly assaulted by a Volvo driver during a road rage incident in Lincoln.
The man was knocked off his motorbike by a white Volvo S40 on Dixon Street in Lincoln at around 2pm on Thursday, March 25.
It is believed that both the motorbike and the vehicle were travelling towards Tritton Road.
At the next set of traffic lights on Tritton Road, the motorcyclist allegedly confronted the driver of the Volvo.
The Volvo driver then exited his vehicle and is said to have assaulted the motorcyclist, who fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.
The driver of the Volvo then got back into his vehicle and left the scene, heading towards Valentine Retail Park.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 223 of March 25.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.