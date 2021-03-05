Sheep found decapitated in alleged illegal butchery

Their heads and feet were left behind

Two slaughtered sheep have been found at a farm in Louth with police investigating a potential illegal butchery.

The animals’ heads and feet were found at Highfield Farm, Cadwell, Louth at around 7.30am on Thursday, March 4.

The carcasses of the sheep were taken, with the head and feet left behind, and police are trying to find those responsible.

It is believed to have happened at some point overnight on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sgt James Perring, one of Lincolnshire Police’s Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime Officers, said: “This type of crime causes a major impact on the victim, but can also have an impact on the wider community.

“We will not tolerate this sort of criminal behaviour and we are determined to root out those responsible.

“Illegal butchery is a serious offence. Not only are there risks in consuming meat when it isn’t from a reputable source, but illegal butchery can also cause unnecessary suffering to the animal.”

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone who may have been offered meat for sale in the area.

If you can assist, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 47 of March 4.