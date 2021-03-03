Stamford man appointed new Commanding Officer of the Royal Logistic Corps

Stamford man Lieutenant Colonel Rob Futter is the new Commanding Officer of 158 Regiment, the Royal Logistic Corps.

Rob spent his childhood years in Stamford and was a member of the Army Cadets for four years as part of the Stamford School Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

Prior to his new role, the 43-year-old spent 20 years in the Regular Army, including tours of Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Now he is leading the 158 Regiment, which is a Reserve Transport Regiment with headquarters in Peterborough and squadrons in Lincoln, Loughborough, and throughout the East Midlands and East Anglia.

The regiment provides general transport support to its paired Regular Army Regiment, 7 Regiment RLC in Cottesmore, as well as the wider army.

Rob said: “Command is a privilege and I’m especially proud to have the opportunity to command the nearest regiment to my childhood town of Stamford. It’s absolutely the pinnacle of my career so far.

“For me personally, I’m looking to develop the Regiment and our soldiers to become the best role models, people that are not afraid of failing, working hard, learning and inevitably winning, whether that be getting promoted, realising an incredible sporting achievement or just becoming a better version of themselves.

“The regiment is operationally focused and our soldiers are ‘Agile & Ready’ regardless of the task, whether that be Mobile Testing Teams for the COVID response or deploying soldiers on United Nations Peacekeeping missions, it’s all part of the diverse nature of the modern-day Reservist.

“For those looking to join the Army Reserve, it is a challenge but very rewarding, you have the ability to give back to the community whilst being part of something bigger.”

Rob also plans to support the CCF at his former school – The Stamford School – as part of the Regiment’s Youth Engagement Programme.

In his spare time, Rob is also the proud chairman of RLC Rugby.