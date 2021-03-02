Teachers get tested ahead of Lincolnshire schools reopening next week

Secondary and college students need to get tested too

All Lincolnshire schools are preparing to reopen next week, with most primary school pupils returning on Monday, with teachers and staff getting tested ahead.

Only children of key workers attended lessons in the latest national lockdown, some 25% of the total number of pupils in Lincolnshire. Now all students will begin to return to face-to-face education from Monday, March 8.

There are several key measures to keep everyone safe from COVID-19:

All primary school children will return on March 8. Primary school staff will continue to take two rapid COVID-19 tests each week at home

All secondary school and college students will take three COVID-19 tests as they return to the classroom from March 8 at existing school testing facilities

Schools and colleges will have discretion on how to test students over the week to enable their return to the classroom.

After the initial programme of three tests in school or college, students will be given two rapid tests to use each week at home.

Secondary school and college staff will also be provided with two tests to use each week at home

All staff at private, voluntary and independent nurseries will have access to tests to use twice weekly at home

Childminders can continue to access community testing

Wraparound childcare for primary and secondary pupils will resume from March 8 where necessary to enable parents to access work, education or medical care.

Meanwhile, university students on practical courses who need to access specialist facilities and equipment can return to in-person teaching and learning from March 8.

Twice weekly testing will continue to be available for all students and staff on campus.

Martin Smith, assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “All schools are currently working towards reopening next week.

“It’s likely that most primary school pupils will return on the Monday, but we expect many secondary schools will have to adopt a phased return over the first few days so pupils can be tested in a managed way.

“All schools are committed to getting pupils back, but each is likely to have its own approach and will be informing parents of how this will work.

“We’re sure that schools are looking forward to welcoming back their students and will continue to use appropriate safety measures to reduce the potential spread of the virus.”

How a multi-academy trust is getting ready to reopen

Tollbar Multi Academy Trust is preparing to test 4,000 students during a phased return to school, beginning on March 8.

All secondary students will be tested every three to five days to ensure that they can safely return to the classroom for the first time since Christmas.

The logistics of the phased return will be slightly different at each of the Trust’s four secondary schools – Tollbar, Cleethorpes, Louth and Somercotes Academies – due to the size of the individual premises and the number of students.

All children with a negative test result will be back in school on Friday, March 12.

Students will have three tests at the academy supervised by staff. Parents will then be offered the opportunity to carry out two lateral flow tests at home per week. However, there will be provision for testing in school for students who may find this difficult.

All students will be expected to wear face masks in corridors and classrooms or any areas where social distancing is not possible.

The Trust’s three Primary Schools – Reynolds Academy in Cleethorpes, Pilgrim Academy in Immingham, and Theddlethorpe Academy – will all return to full-time schooling from March 8.

There is no requirement for testing of primary school children.

Contact your school or education provider to find out more about reopening and testing requirements.