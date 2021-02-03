Twice weekly COVID-19 tests for University of Lincoln students and staff
The university’s testing site has relocated
Students and staff now have access to two lateral flow (rapid) coronavirus tests a week at the University of Lincoln’s asymptomatic testing centre.
A testing programme took place in a marquee outside the university’s sports hall where asymptomatic students and staff could voluntarily book a test, between November 30 and December 9 last year.
The site relocated to a bigger location at the Engine Shed from January 2, 2021.
The university increased the availability of asymptomatic coronavirus testing for staff and students from last week and is encouraging those eligible to take advantage of the service.
Students and staff, who are in Lincoln and wish to access university facilities, can now take rapid tests twice a week. This is part of an expansion of the mass testing programme by the government.
The University of Lincoln currently has 35 students and four members of staff who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The government recently said twice weekly testing will help to break chains of transmission, identify asymptomatic infections and help further ensure safety on campus.
Ministers are expected to set out further plans for universities in the coming weeks. Guidance and support for Lincoln staff and students is available here.