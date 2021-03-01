Woman stole £1.7m from work to fund lavish lifestyle
A habit of buying horses “more addictive than drugs”
A 45-year-old woman from Gainsborough has been jailed for fraud after stealing over £1.7 million from the company she worked for in North Lincolnshire.
Lisa Crawshaw appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday, February 26 and admitted to stealing the money in order to fund her luxurious lifestyle, numerous expensive horses and equestrian equipment.
The theft had been going on for around five years. The owners of the North Lincolnshire company discovered the theft when they started to receive debt collecting letters following the sale of the firm.
DS Ben Robinson from Humberside Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “Fraud can be an extremely distressing offence to become a victim of, especially when the level of offending is of the magnitude in this case.
“It is clear that Lisa Crawshaw had no regard for her employers and instead defrauded them to fund her own luxuries.
“With a habit of buying horses ‘more addictive than drugs’, as said in her own words, Miss Crawshaw not only destroyed a successful North Lincolnshire business, she also destroyed the owners’ years of dedication and future financial security.
“Investigators from our asset recovery team continue to make enquiries into any assets that have been gained as a result of Lisa Crawshaw’s criminality.
“She will now have the next few years in prison to reflect on her actions, and I do hope this goes some way to bringing the victims a sense of closure.”