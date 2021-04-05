81 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Easter Monday

Ramping up to the next stage of lockdown easing

There have been 81 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire, with two COVID-related deaths removed from the tally on bank holiday Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on April 5 recorded 45 new cases in Lincolnshire, 23 in North Lincolnshire and 13 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Monday, one death was removed from the figures in Lincolnshire and another in North Lincolnshire. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.

NHS England, however, reported no changes to the hospital death figures across the region.

Nationally, cases increased by 2,762 to 4,362,150, while deaths rose by 26 to 126,862.

The latest figures for Greater Lincolnshire follow a 31% drop in cases and 35% fewer deaths last week.

The Prime Minister is due to announce that free twice-weekly lateral flow tests will be offered to everyone ahead of further lockdown relaxation.

Plans are also expected to include COVID-19 passports which will be used to allow attendance at mass-audience events including concerts and sports matches.

More details are available here.

Boris Johnson should also confirm that next week England will move to step two of the roadmap out of lockdown — the reopening of non-essential retail from April 12.

This includes hairdressers, shops, zoos and pubs and restaurants serving people outside.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, April 5

58,390 cases (up 81)

40,748 in Lincolnshire (up 45)

9,117 in North Lincolnshire (up 23)

8,525 in North East Lincolnshire (up 23)

2,173 deaths (down two)

1,604 from Lincolnshire (down one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,300 hospital deaths (no change)

808 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,359,388 UK cases, 126,836 deaths