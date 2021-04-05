COVID numbers drop by a third in Lincolnshire as free rapid tests and coronavirus passports planned

There were 699 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 13 COVID-related deaths last week — a 31% drop in cases and 35% fewer deaths compared to the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 81 new cases in Lincolnshire, 24 in North Lincolnshire and 22 in North East Lincolnshire.

By April 4, one death had been registered in Lincolnshire. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses.

NHS England reported one hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, however, the weekly tally of 13 was three higher than last week’s total. The latest death brings the total to the 1,300 mark.

Across the weekend national cases increased to 4,359,388, while deaths rose to 126,836.

It has been announced on Monday that free twice-weekly lateral flow tests will be offered to everyone ahead of further lockdown relaxation.

The kits will be available from testing sites, pharmacies and through the post from Friday. More details on the scheme here from Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet is later expected to sign off on the next stage of lockdown easing with plans expected to include COVID-19 passports.

The controversial passports will be used to allow attendance at mass-audience events including concerts and sports matches.

Pilot events are set to take place over the next month. More details on the COVID passport plans here from BBC News.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, April 4

58,309 cases (up 127)

40,703 in Lincolnshire (up 81)

9,094 in North Lincolnshire (up 24)

8,512 in North East Lincolnshire (up 22)

2,175 deaths (up one)

1,605 from Lincolnshire (up one)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,300 hospital deaths (up one)

808 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,359,388 UK cases, 126,836 deaths