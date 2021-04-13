A52 closed after crash in Skegness
Traffic was diverted
The A52 Wainfleet Road in Skegness was closed after a crash.
Early reports from BBC Radio Lincolnshire indicated a car had crashed into a house.
The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police to establish the circumstances and are awaiting a response.
The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday, April 13 near to the Lomax Garage.
Vehicles were asked to avoid the area and bus services were diverted.
AA Traffic services advised that the road blocked eastbound between Low Road and Tarth Lane.
This is the stretch passing the Craft Bank Holiday Park and Pinetrees Leisure Park.