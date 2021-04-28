Cognito: Lincoln sisters opening Japanese and British restaurant with cocktail bar

Two Lincoln sisters will launch their first business together this summer – a mix of Japanese and British cuisine set in a premium cocktail lounge in the former home of Revolution.

Ellie and Zara Pickles, who are aged 23 and 20, grew up in hospitality and have always dreamt of running a business together in their hometown and set up Cognito Bar And Restaurant Ltd earlier this year.

The Revolution Bars Group shut two loss-making venues, including on Park Street in Lincoln in January 2020, as it tried to reduce the money it pays in rent. It was put on the market through Fleurets as a freehold for £500,000 plus VAT.

It has since been purchased by Ellie and Zara for an undisclosed sum and they are aiming to open Cognito in July 2021.

Cognito’s menu will be a 50/50 mix of Japanese and British food, but further details are currently being kept under wraps by the duo as they carry out a refurbishment of the building.

They told The Lincolnite: “It has been our dream since we were little to own something together and we wanted to do a bar and restaurant.

“Lincoln is our hometown and is where we want to start our first business. Lincoln is our baby and we’d like to grow into bigger cities in the future.

“We have both worked with Japanese food before and it is our favourite cuisine. We feel like Lincoln doesn’t have enough of it. We are excited and can’t wait to open this summer.”

The sisters studied hospitality and design management at Neuchâtel and Leysin in Switzerland and have worked at venues in London including the Mayfair Hotel and The Londoner, Firmdale Hotels’ Number Sixteen, and The Arts Club.

They are looking forward to opening Cognito this summer, which will create 25-30 new jobs. Cognito is now hiring, including for a head chef.