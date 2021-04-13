Horrific photos show dogs left in their own excrement in Lincolnshire

One of the dogs had to be put down

The RSPCA has released harrowing images after five dogs were left to live among piles of excrement with no food in Lincolnshire, resulting in one being put to sleep.

A 39-year-old man has been banned from keeping animals for the next ten years.

Edward Ernest Lees, of Grange Meadows in Selby, North Yorkshire, was sentenced at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 8.

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering of a Jack Russell Terrier called Sam, as well as failing to meet the medical needs of five dogs.

It came after RSPCA inspector Laura Jones went to visit the property on Saddleback Road, Howdales in Louth on January 22, 2020.

After asking the owner to contact her and getting no response, Laura contacted police to allow her to gain entry into the property, where two dogs were found in amongst wretched filth.

She said: “When I opened the door to the sitting room where the two dogs were being kept the stench of ammonia hit me instantly and made my eyes water.

“There was no food or water available in the sitting room for these dogs, I could just see three empty bowls on the floor and two empty 10kg plastic sacks of dog biscuits which were next to a pile of excrement. The floor was also wet with what appeared to be urine.

“This was clearly a totally inadequate environment for these dogs and I was so relieved to be able to take them into our care and bring them to safety to get them the care they needed.”

As well as this, a further three dogs were found living in an outbuilding, in which the entire ground floor was covered in faeces and urine.

A sofa and armchair were found ripped to shreds, as well as stained, and empty packets of dog food were scattered along the floor.

The five dogs that were found were all crossbreeds, and were called Ewen, Colin, Jessie, Sam and Sheldon, with all but Sheldon surviving the ordeal.

Upon being found, the dogs were taken to a vet for assessments, and Sam was in a bad condition, while Sheldon was put to sleep by vet advice due to his behavioural issues.

The vet report stated: “I feel that Sam was suffering. The suffering included severe dental pain, numerous open wounds, severe dehydration, active infections. His extremely poor body condition meant he was succumbing to organ failure due to lack of any form of nutrition, he had no fat reserves.”

Incredibly, Sam has recovered after fears he may have to be put to sleep, and has since been rehomed. There were also happy endings for Colin, Ewen and Jessie who have found new owners as well.

In mitigation, Edward Ernest Lees said that he had taken control of the dogs after a relative of his had died.

He then said that his financial problems as well as grieving his relative caused him to spiral out of control.

Lees has been sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 140 hours of unpaid work, and will also be disqualified from keeping any mammals for 10 years.

As well as this, he was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.