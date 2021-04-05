Humber Bridge footpaths closed indefinitely after six deaths in a month

The footpaths on the Humber Bridge have been closed until further notice following the deaths of six young people in just one month.

The paths on either side of the bridge usually provide access for pedestrians and cyclists, but are now closed indefinitely.

A spokesperson for the Humber Bridge Board has said that this decision has been made after an unspecified recent incident.

Though unconfirmed, it may be connected to recent incidents in which a number of people have died at the bridge this year.

A teenage girl from Willerby near Hull became the second person in just three days to die at the Humber Bridge, when she lost her life at the bridge on Sunday, March 28.

Her death was one of six to happen between March 3 and April 3 on the bridge. It’s estimated over 200 people died after falling from the bridge in the 26 years it has been open.

A spokesperson for the bridge said: “We appreciate this might cause some inconvenience, but we ask that pedestrians and cyclists respect the decision and avoid the Humber Bridge at the present time.”

The decision has been met with a mixed response, with some praising the action taken against recent events and others suggesting that it makes the area dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

A petition was launched demanding action and more safety measures for pedestrians at the bridge, gaining almost 9,000 signatures to date.

If you’ve been affected by what happened today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.