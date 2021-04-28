Local democracy in Lincolnshire in safe hands as The Lincolnite retains reporting contract

The Lincolnite will remain the exclusive home of local democracy reporting for the whole of Lincolnshire, as publishers Stonebow Media were successful in re-tendering for our region’s BBC Local Democracy Reporters scheme.

This means that the two dedicated reporters working for Stonebow Media will continue for the next three years to provide their invaluable coverage of local councils, health bodies and police, both on The Lincolnite, and others in the Local News Partnership scheme, who syndicate that content.

The Lincolnite hired the first two local democracy reporters in 2018 when it won the first contract partly subsidising the roles, as part of a national BBC-funded scheme of 150 reporters. Since then, our Local Democracy Reporters have written more than 3,000 public interest reports, breaking many important stories along the way. Their role will continue for a further three years.

Daniel Ionescu, founder and Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “Stonebow Media is one of only a handful of independent news organisations that were successful in tendering for the Local Democracy Reporting contracts, which is a testament to our commitment to public interest news, as well as the communities we serve.

“In the past three years, our reporters were at the forefront reporting on the activities of local councils across Lincolnshire, unearthing many stories which otherwise would have gone unreported.

“Our LDR reporting was even more crucial for Lincolnshire as the pandemic hit the UK, with our Local Democracy Reporters being the only ones in the region to stay on top of the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis every day.

“I’m pleased that our work has been recognised, and we look forward to continue serving the whole of Lincolnshire, from our offices based in central Lincoln, with unparalleled reach and readership across the region.”