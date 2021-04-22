Over 300 free COVID-19 jab appointments at Lincoln pharmacy next week
Appointments must be booked in advance
Over 300 appointments will be available for coronavirus jabs at a Lincoln pharmacy next week, but they must be booked in advance.
Lincolnshire Co-op runs Newland Pharmacy, where a coronavirus vaccination centre opened in March that aims to administer 80 doses a day.
The appointments are for anyone over 45 or eligible for the first COVID-19 vaccine or people looking to book their second AstraZeneca dose.
The second dose can be booked at the pharmacy even if the first dose was done elsewhere – slots can be booked through the NHS’ national booking system here.
Appointments are available in May too, but it is advised not to turn up without an appointment.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op told The Lincolnite: “This is a convenient city centre location offering the vaccine and we have plenty of appointments available for those who are eligible.”