Lincoln
April 22, 2021 1.10 pm

Over 300 free COVID-19 jab appointments at Lincoln pharmacy next week

Appointments must be booked in advance

Lincolnshire Co-op Newland Pharmacy in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Over 300 appointments will be available for coronavirus jabs at a Lincoln pharmacy next week, but they must be booked in advance.

Lincolnshire Co-op runs Newland Pharmacy, where a coronavirus vaccination centre opened in March that aims to administer 80 doses a day.

The appointments are for anyone over 45 or eligible for the first COVID-19 vaccine or people looking to book their second AstraZeneca dose.

The second dose can be booked at the pharmacy even if the first dose was done elsewhere – slots can be booked through the NHS’ national booking system here.

Appointments are available in May too, but it is advised not to turn up without an appointment.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op told The Lincolnite: “This is a convenient city centre location offering the vaccine and we have plenty of appointments available for those who are eligible.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.