COVID-19 vaccination centre opens at Lincoln pharmacy
It will administer around 80 doses a day
A new coronavirus vaccination centre has opened at Newland Pharmacy in Lincoln and aims to administer around 80 doses a day.
The new centre opened by Lincolnshire Co-op will be one of the options given to people when they book in for their jab via the national NHS system.
Teams from Pharmacy, Support Services, Marketing and Community worked together to get the service up and running within 10 days of getting approval to get involved in the programme.
Head of Pharmacy Marc Brooks said: “Our pharmacists have been working at the mass-vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground and our Community team have been volunteering at sites across the county.
“We’re pleased to be able to play an even bigger part in the vaccination roll out with the opening of this service in Lincoln city centre, which will be particularly useful for those people who may rely on public transport.”
