Police search for wanted Saxilby man
Police want to hear from you if you have seen him
A 31-year-old man from Saxilby is the subject of a wanted appeal after he was recalled to prison.
Kelsey Parker of Brakenbury Road was convicted for a burglary offence on August 5 2019 and sentenced to 32 months in prison.
Lincolnshire Police said he was released on licence, but conditions had been breached.
Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Parker and ask for anyone who can help with his location to contact us.”
Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts can contact the force on 101 quoting incident 206 of April 8.