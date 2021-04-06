Second day in a row with no COVID-19 hospital deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

Tuesday marked the second day in a row this week where no COVID-related hospital deaths have been reported at any of the four Greater Lincolnshire health trusts.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, Lincolnshire Community Health Service, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust hospitals have seen no change in the number of coronavirus-related deaths on April 6, which currently stands at 1,300 since the pandemic started.

Last week, hospital deaths halved from the week before, from ten to five.

There were 699 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 13 COVID-related deaths last week — a 31% drop in cases and 35% fewer deaths compared to the previous week. This figure includes deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

Professor Derek Ward, director for public health at Lincolnshire County Council, highlighted the importance of keeping track of hospitalisation and deaths with coronavirus.

“The more important question I think is how many people are ending up in hospital and sadly how many people are losing their lives to COVID.”

He added that infection rates are “definitely coming down very significantly and that’s really good news.”