Second Kill The Bill protest arranged in Lincoln for next week
Making a stand against the new policing bill
There will be another Kill The Bill protest in Lincoln next week, rallying against a new government bill that diminishes protesting rights.
Protests have been rife across the country since the government’s proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was first discussed, with scenes turning violent in Bristol.
Over two hundred people peacefully took part in the city’s first march at Speakers’ Corner on April 3, including Extinction Rebellion activists and Socialist and Labour supporters.
Now, after a post started doing the rounds on social media, another protest has apparently been scheduled for 2pm on Monday, April 17 at the same location on Lincoln High Street, as part of a national day of action.
Protests are lawful once again after the government eased lockdown restrictions on March 29, but organisers are required to submit a risk assessment prior to any event.
Organisers of the last protest were in close communication with police to make the event safe, and The Lincolnite has asked Lincolnshire Police if they have been made aware of another protest, but are yet to receive a reply.
What’s in the new policing bill?
- Police get more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those which are deemed too noisy or a nuisance
- Anyone refusing to follow police directions about a protest could be fined up to £2,500
- It also gives police more power to deal with “static protests” such as “sit-ins”, referencing the Extinction Rebellion protests which, the bill states, cost £16 million to police
- Protesting around the UK Parliament will also be outlawed by ensuring vehicle access is maintained.
- The rules set out in the bill can be applied to a demonstration of just one person.
- The Home Office insists it will respect the human right to protest as set out in the Human Rights Act.