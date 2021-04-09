Teen arrested after Louth hit and run

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99, and Lincolnshire has paid its respects.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on the morning of Friday, April 9.

He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, and spent over seven decades of marriage with Queen Elizabeth II.

In tribute of His Royal Highness’ death, Humberside Police will fly their union flag at half mast throughout Friday.

Lincolnshire Police’s chief constable Chris Haward said: “As servants of the Crown it has been an honour to serve HRH Prince Philip as he stood alongside HM the Queen for all of these years.

“We send our thoughts and condolences from the Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal Family, and to all those who were close to the Duke and who will mourn his death.”

Council leaders across Lincolnshire took to Twitter to share their tributes and mourn Prince Philip, with Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, passing on his “deepest respects”.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Cllr Martin Hill, said: “This is an extremely sad time for the entire nation. As the husband and loyal consort of our longest serving monarch, he provided immense support and presided over numerous public engagements until he stepped down from his duties in 2017.

“We were very fortunate to host him several times over many decades, enabling him to see our county at its best. From visiting the East Coast after the devastating flooding in 1953 to the opening of facilities at Bourne Grammar School in 2013, he has shown support for our communities in Lincolnshire many times.

“As well as public events, privately he visited the county many times – mainly RAF Cranwell to support his grandson, Prince William, who was training to become an RAF pilot.”

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, tweeted to say: “After a lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth his loss will be deeply felt. May he rest in peace.”

Leader of South Holland District Council Gary Porter has also said their flag will fly at half mast, and passed his thoughts onto Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of Prince Philip’s family.

Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones called the news “very sad indeed”, while detective chief superintendent Andy Cox honoured the prince’s dedication to public service.

Very sad news… A life dedicated to public service. In particular so many young people have benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh scheme developing enhanced life skills and experience. RIP Prince Philip. https://t.co/NtrCHcIlbZ — Andy Cox (@AndyCoxDCS) April 9, 2021

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust also honoured him, saying they were “saddened” to hear of Philip’s death.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also released a statement in response to his death, in which he called His Royal Highness “the man who inspired countless young people”.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

The Press Association posted a video highlighting some of the key moments in Prince Philip’s life.