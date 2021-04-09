Teen arrested after Louth hit and run
He was riding on the wrong side of the road
A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a hit and run in Louth on Thursday night, when a motorbike was spotted riding on the wrong side of the road.
A black and grey 125cc motorbike was travelling along Newmarket towards Kenwick Road and rode through a red traffic light at speed at around 7.30pm on April 8.
It also failed to stop for officers in a marked police car. The motorbike continued onto Kenwick Road and rode on the wrong side of the road and around keep-left bollards.
It then mounted the pavement, continuing along Kenwick Road out of Louth. The rider then abandoned the motorbike and left the scene on foot.
Officers located and arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to the incident, who has since been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dascham footage. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 391 of April 8.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.