The Lincolnite tries: Vegan scotch eggs from Meg’s Kitchen (and other sweet delights)

A Lincoln business woman has launched a new vegan scotch egg as she continues to expand her plant-based range.

Meg Gell launched Meg’s Kitchen in August last year, which she runs from her own home near South Park roundabout to provide affordable and tasty vegan treats and ‘meats’.

The idea for the 24-year-old’s latest product came about when she was in Marks & Spencer and fancied a scotch egg, but realised nowhere locally appeared to do a vegan one with a soft centre.

Meg’s own vegan scotch egg will be available to buy from her website here from Thursday, May 6 and has already received positive reviews from people who tried it early.

It is made from vegan sausage meat and the egg white is created using a soya milk base and a secret ingredient. The egg yolk is made using corn flour, turmeric and Kala Namak (black salt powder).

Meg said: “I wanted to expand my savoury range, so I gave the scotch egg to vegans and non-vegan people to try, who all enjoyed it.”

The Lincolnite office thought the scotch egg, as well as Meg’s vegan treats, were delicious, including vegan reporter James Mayer.

He said: “I haven’t eaten a scotch egg in years and have never seen a vegan alternative, so it was amazing to see an option that was also so delicious and tasted just like the real deal. So clever and niche.”

In addition to the vegan scotch egg, Meg also has a wide range of other vegan savoury and sweet products for customers to choose from.

This includes cheese, brownies, rocky road, blondies, cookies and deep dish cookies with caramel in the middle.

Sweet treats, such as the raspberry marshmallow and raspberry jam cookie sandwich, are made using Aquafaba, which is essentially chickpea water.

Meg has been vegan for three years. Her boyfriend is a bodybuilder and eats a vegan diet to help with his training, and Megan gradually started to take it up. After watching several documentaries about veganism, Meg then decided to become a vegan.

On the vegan offering in Lincoln, she said: “It’s okay as more things are coming out and it is gradually getting better, but if you want to get a vegan curry for example it can be difficult to find.”

Meg will also have a stall at Lincoln Central Market on Saturday, May 1 between 9am and 4pm.

She also supplies vegan meat to Carholme Chippy, as well as for the Lincoln Student Union’s food delivery service ‘The Line Up’.

In the future, Meg hopes to open her own shop with different sections for sweets and ‘meats’.