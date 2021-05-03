Boy, 11, injured in police car chase through Boston
Car chased by police hit boy, 11
A young boy was injured in a police car chase in Boston on Sunday evening.
It happened at around 5.30pm on May 2, when Lincolnshire Police officers started chasing a silver Ford Focus.
The driver was suspected of vehicle offences and failed to stop for officers.
This silver Ford Focus then collided with an 11-year-old boy in Church Road and failed to stop at the scene.
Police officers immediately stopped and gave first aid to the boy, who was then taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
A short time later the male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled drug, and causing injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).