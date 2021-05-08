Conservative Marc Jones re-elected as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner
A Conservative PCC for the next three years
Conservative Marc Jones has been re-elected to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner role.
He won from the first round of counting with 102,813 votes from a 31% turnout.
The PCC oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables, who are responsible for the daily policing operations.
Mr Jones will be in the position for three years.
The breakdown of the results is:
- Marc Jones (Conservative) – 102,813
- Rosanne Kirk (Labour) – 34,310
- Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats) – 10,172
- David Williams (Lincolnshire Independent) – 18,375
- Peter Escreet (Reform UK) – 6,101
Here’s the live result announcement, the reactions and acceptance speech: