Developer plans 144 new homes in Cherry Willingham
Promises of catering for all
Developers are looking to build 144 new homes in Cherry Willingham.
Taylor Lindsey Homes have submitted their outline proposals for the land north of Rudguard Avenue to West Lindsey District Council.
The area is allocated as housing in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan along with two other patches of land to the south which will be access from Thornton Way and The Leys.
Taylor Lindsey said the homes were designed to be “in keeping with the broad character of the surrounding area, yet with its own identity”.
They said the homes will be “inclusive, affordable and cater for a variety of family sizes”.
The plans include 33 two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, 58 three-bedroom homes, 33 three-bedroom detached and 20 four bedroom detached houses.
A quarter of the homes will be classed as affordable.
“The scheme represents efficient use of a sustainable site within an area of residential character and will provide quality mixed housing,” said documents submitted by the applicants.
“It is felt that development of the site for residential dwellings provides social, economic and environmental benefits.
“The development promotes healthy and sustainable lifestyles through its easy access links to surrounding areas including recreation and leisure.”