Lincoln City hold on to book ticket to Wembley

Lincoln City are through to the League One play-off final at Wembley after beating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in a nervy tie.

Lincoln held a 2-0 lead from the first leg after their famous victory at the LNER Stadium on Wednesday, but things didn’t begin so smoothly this time.

A slow start from the Imps was punished by an energetic Sunderland side when Ross Stewart opened the scoring 12 minutes in after great work down the left wing by danger man Aiden McGeady.

What a team 👏 pic.twitter.com/0Pwbu1ndSW — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 22, 2021

Sunderland incredibly didn’t double their lead after 20 minutes when Charlie Wyke rounded the goalkeeper, but his shot was brilliantly blocked by TJ Eyoma.

Their pressure eventually told after the half hour mark when another McGeady cross was this time met by Charlie Wyke to score.

After going in at half time 2-0 down, Michael Appleton made two changes and the Imps started to take control of the game in the early stages of the second half.

Lincoln got the all-important goal when Tom Hopper headed home a delicious Jorge Grant corner in the 57th minute to make it 2-1 on the day, but crucially 3-2 to the Imps on aggregate.

City then missed a golden chance to double their aggregate lead after 62 minutes when Jorge Grant missed from the penalty spot.

Conor McGrandles missed a further chance with 10 minutes to go, and Lincoln’s hearts were in their mouths minutes later when Aiden McGeady hit the post.

The Imps held on to their lead to finish the job off and secure their place at Wembley Stadium, just 90 minutes from Championship football next season.

They will go on to face Blackpool at Wembley in the League One play-off final on Sunday, May 30, with the winner earning promotion to the Championship.