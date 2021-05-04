Lucky escape as car hits lamppost and flips in Skegness
Two cars collided amid Bank Holiday traffic and roadworks
A car flipped onto its side and collided with a lamppost in a Skegness collision over the weekend, but fortunately nobody was injured.
Two vehicles – a black Vauxhall and a blue Kia – crashed at around midday on Saturday, May 1. The incident was reported to police at 12.22pm.
The Vauxhall was thrown onto its side and it hit a lamppost.
Lincolnshire Police and the ambulance service attended the scene.
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said a parked car was narrowly missed and traffic was busy due to Roman Bank works still continuing during the Bank Holiday weekend.
He said: “Diverted traffic is coming down our road and we’ve had it for months now, even though signs say no through road people still do it.”