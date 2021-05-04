Skegness
May 4, 2021 10.56 am

Lucky escape as car hits lamppost and flips in Skegness

Two cars collided amid Bank Holiday traffic and roadworks
The Vauxhall was pushed on its side and collided with a lamppost.

A car flipped onto its side and collided with a lamppost in a Skegness collision over the weekend, but fortunately nobody was injured.

Two vehicles – a black Vauxhall and a blue Kia – crashed at around midday on Saturday, May 1. The incident was reported to police at 12.22pm.

The Vauxhall was thrown onto its side and it hit a lamppost.

A car was pushed on its side and collided with a lamppost after a crash with another vehicle in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said a parked car was narrowly missed and traffic was busy due to Roman Bank works still continuing during the Bank Holiday weekend.

He said: “Diverted traffic is coming down our road and we’ve had it for months now, even though signs say no through road people still do it.”

