Man injured as cash and keys stolen in Lincoln robbery
Cash and keys were in a bag that was taken
A 29-year-old man suffered a minor injury to his hand and knee during an alleged robbery in Lincoln.
The man had his bag stolen by another male on Boultham Avenue at 12pm on Sunday, May 2 before the suspect ran off in the direction of the High Street with a group of around five others.
Cash and keys were in the stolen bag.
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses on May 17 and anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 192 of May 2.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.