Man scared to leave the house, but wants justice after on-camera policeman “assault”

A man who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer at the roadside on the A46 said he is still too scared to leave his house, other than for short exercise and getting essentials, and does not want to return to Lincolnshire for the time being.

Shane Price, 20, told The Lincolnite he is still in pain from the terrifying incident and plans to go back to hospital on Monday, May 31.

The incident happened on the A46 between Newark and Lincoln around 8pm-9pm on Wednesday, May 26, and it was captured on a phone camera by a vehicle passenger. The officer has been removed from normal duties pending an investigation by Lincolnshire Police.

Below is the full uncensored recording The Lincolnite has been sent. We have not seen any footage from before or after the time of the recorded incident.

The video shows tree surgeon Shane being punched in the face by the officer, having his foot stamped on despite stating it had stitches in it from a chainsaw-related injury at work, and being held on the ground.

Shane spoke to The Lincolnite on Monday and said thinking about what happened is still keeping him awake at night.

He said: “My GP has prescribed me with anxiety and depression painkillers. My wife and I have been having bad sleep and stayed at home. We have not been anywhere over the bank holiday.

“I can’t sleep properly and I’m up most of the night and still scared. Other than short walks and going out for essentials I have stayed at home (since it happened).

“I have stopped working for the time being and don’t want to leave the house. I do a lot of work in Lincolnshire, but am refusing to go back there at the moment, especially around the A46.”

Shane is meeting with his solicitor on Tuesday, June 1 and is determined to get justice after what he went through.

He said: “This man should have an example made out of him through the force. There are good officers out there, but police are not untouchable and invincible and can be brought to justice.

“I would like to see this man put in prison and do his time for what he’s done.”

Although there was no element of racism during the recent incident, he said that it can be difficult being part of the gypsy travelling community as “we are seen as nobodies.”

He said: “We always get called pikey or gypsy scum and all different names. We can’t walk into the majority of pubs. I haven’t been refused in that many personally, but it has happened to a lot of the travelling community.

“There is good and bad in everybody in the world, every nationality and race, can’t judge a book by its cover. This is where the gypsy lives matters come into it. I’m not a trouble maker and don’t cause trouble.

“People know you’re a gypsy or traveller they just don’t like it, but I don’t like any trouble. Gypsy lives matter.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police previously said: “At around 9.20pm on Wednesday, May 26 a man in his 20s was arrested just off the A46, near Aubourn.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade or sharply pointed article; and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He has been released under investigation.

“Following this incident, an officer has been removed from normal duties while a review and investigation takes place by our Professional Standards Department.

“We will not be commenting further while this investigation takes place.”