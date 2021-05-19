McDonald’s sets eyes on Grantham designer outlet redevelopment

A series of applications made to South Kesteven District Council has indicated a new McDonald’s Restaurant could be coming to Grantham.

The fast-food chain has submitted three separate planning applications to South Kesteven District Council, which include the totem sign with the iconic “M”, the name of the restaurant and the collection and delivery booth signs.

Plans show the new restaurant would be accessed via a new slip road off Allington Lane East and would boarder the roundabout connection to the B1174 Great North Road.

The potential new restaurant sits on a site to the East side of the Oldrid and Co’s plans for a Downtown Grantham Designer Outlet.

The £125 million scheme, given the go ahead in February 2019, includes the demolition of a number of existing buildings on Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor, and create 107 units containing “upscale brand” retail, café and storage businesses.

It also wants to build a new two-storey [email protected] store and a garden centre along with a tourist information and visitor centre, training academy, a leisure unit and a series of offices.

The company have previously said the move would protect its existing 700 jobs and create an additional 1,700 jobs.

Access to the site would be from Occupation Lane and the A1 southbound and Allington Lane East, with deliveries from Palmer Road.

The new retail centre would include 1,979 parking spaces, including a multi-storey car park, 11 coach parking spaces, bus stop and electric vehicle charging.

The outlet is hoped to be completed in the next two years.