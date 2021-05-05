Police seek man who picked a fight with Lincoln pub bathroom mirror
Did you see anything?
A man allegedly punched a mirror in the men’s bathroom of a Lincoln pub in the Bailgate area of Lincoln.
A significant amount of damage was caused during the incident at the Lion and Snake, which happened around 6pm on Sunday, April 25.
Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident of criminal damage and the force issued a photo of a man on May 5, who they are seeking to identify. However, they did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information that can assist officers with their enquiry, should contact police on 101 quoting incident 329 of April 25.
Information can also be reported by email to PC Kat Szaban at [email protected].
Alternatively, it can be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.