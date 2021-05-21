Market Rasen
May 21, 2021 3.50 pm

Rand Farm welcomes cute new Lincoln Red calves

So adorable, now they just need names
Wholesome picture of the new calf taking some of its first steps. | Photo: Rand Farm Park

There were two adorable new arrivals at Rand Farm Park, as a pair of Lincoln Red calves were born.

The two were born by separate mothers just after 7am on Friday morning, and both mums and bull calves are doing well.

The mums needed a bit of assistance with the birthing, and one of the farmers at the park, Joshua, was quite literally on hand to assist.

Pleased to report that both mothers and both calves are doing great! | Photo: Rand Farm Park

The name Lincoln Red comes from the breed originating in Lincolnshire and having a deep cherry red coat.

The animals didn’t look best pleased with the Lincolnshire weather when they were born, almost looking startled by the rain!

It does not look happy with the weather! | Photo: Rand Farm Park

Rand Farm Park has told us that the mothers are very protective of their calves at the moment, and are keeping a close eye on anyone who comes near them.

They haven’t been named yet, so suggestions are of course welcome for them.

