RSPCA appeal after neglected dog callously dumped

A skinny and neglected dog was found callously dumped in Grimsby, promoting an RSPCA investigation.

The seven-year-old female Akita was found straying in the North East Lincolnshire town on April 8 by a person, who then took her to Blue Cross Animal Centre on Nelson Street. When she handed in she was wearing a very dirty pink harness and small pink jumper.

Staff realised the poor dog had been neglected as she was emaciated with her bones protruding. She also had a bad skin condition so the matter was reported to the RSPCA.

A microchip later revealed that the dog is called Bella, but the address details of the owner had not been kept up-to-date.

The RSPCA took Bella into their care where she is now recuperating from her ordeal, and once she recovers a forever home will be found for her.

She is receiving treatment for the skin condition and is on a diet to help her gain weight. She weighed 22kg when she was first picked up on April 11 and is now almost 30kg.

The RSPCA launched an appeal for information on Friday, May 28 and is investigating to find the person responsible.

Animal rescuer and RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill said: “Whoever had her recently has clearly neglected her as she was so thin with her spine and ribs visible and she also had an untreated skin condition.

“She had a sore on her back and her nails were overgrown. She really did not look like a dog of her breed at all.

“Then they decided to dump her which must have been terrifying for her. At this stage we do not know specifically where she was found as details were not passed on to Blue Cross staff.

“I would like to trace the person responsible who allowed this to happen and then coldly discard her like a piece of rubbish.

“She is quite a distinctive looking dog so I am hoping someone may recognise her. When she was handed in she was wearing a very dirty pink harness as well as a dirty small pink jumper.

“I am pleased to say she is now doing well in the care of the RSPCA and in a few weeks already looks transformed with fur growth and weight gain.”

Natalie added: “She appears to be really doing well and is getting lots of care and fuss. She is receiving treatment for a severe skin allergy which caused her to lose most of her fur and she is steadily gaining weight which is great to see.

“She really is a sweet-natured dog and once she has recovered fully we will find her a forever home.”

Anyone with information about who is responsible should call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0800 123 8018.