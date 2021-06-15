Cafe Pino reopens under new ownership in Lincoln
New Italian desserts and drinks on the menu
Cafe Pino has been given a fresh lease of life with Italian desserts and drinks as it reopened under new ownership on Tuesday.
It has been taken over by Dario Rossi, who is from the Italian region of Sicily. Daniel Ramsey, who worked as the assistant manager at Angel Coffee House in Lincoln for two years, is the new manager at Cafe Pino and was delighted to welcome the first customers through the door on Tuesday, June 15.
The original Cafe Pino opened on the corner of the High Street and Tentercroft Street in November 26, 2019. It previously closed its doors for good as the former owner Memet Ozer relocated to London after a family bereavement, but it is now back again under new ownership.
Cafe Pino has kept its original name and has created five new jobs, including manager Daniel and his colleagues Mia Farrar and Jasmin Slingsby.
The cafe has introduced new Italian desserts such as cannoli and aragostine, as well as vegan cakes and also freshly baked croissants each morning.
There will also be a mixture of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, including ham and cheese, Caprese with tomato and pesto, and vegan pepperoni.
There is a variety of hot and cold drinks available, including an Italian coffee known as a Cortado and a traditional frothy cappuccino.
A twist on Italian street food with “grandma style” homemade dishes was also among the original plans of the new owner, and will be introduced to the menu over the next few months.
Manager Daniel told The Lincolnite: “It feels great to be open. It has been weeks of getting things ready, but we are now serving food and drinks to the public, who we hope will love the new Cafe Pino.”
Cafe Pino is open between 8am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.