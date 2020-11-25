Italian granny-style food promised at new Lincoln cafe

A twist on Italian street food with “grandma style” homemade dishes will be served as a new business takes over the former Cafe Pino on lower Lincoln High Street.

Dario Rossi, 41, is from the Italian region of Sicily, and has been in the food industry for over 20 years, having owned restaurants in Worksop, Sheffield and Doncaster.

He is now getting ready to open at Cafe Pino and plans to retain the name when he launches his business in mid-December, depending on the latest government guidance.

Italian street food will be served, including pizzas, mini calzones, lasagne and Arancini rice balls with a variety of fillings, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

There will also be continental breakfast items, a variety of cakes, paninis, and tea and coffee.

The new cafe will initially create around three to four new jobs.

A banner on the current signage says a “new vibrant Italian experience” is coming soon and Dario told The Lincolnite: “It will be Sicilian based street food and we know how to do it properly, grandma style and homemade, which I don’t think anywhere else in Lincoln does.

“We have been in the trade for a very long time and decided to invest in Lincoln as it is a lovely city.”

The original Cafe Pino opened on the corner of the High Street and Tentercroft Street in November 26, 2019.

It closed its doors for good as the former owner Memet Ozer relocated to London after a family bereavement.