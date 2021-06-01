Community in shock: Manhunt continues in Louth after woman and child’s death

Social media posts claiming he has kidnapped a child are untrue, police said

People in Louth are sharing grief and desperation as the search continues for 29-year-old Daniel Boulton – missing after the death of a woman and child.

Ambulance crews were called to a property on High Holme Road yesterday evening. Sadly, they found a woman and child dead inside.

An appeal was issued this morning to find Boulton, described as white, with light red hair and stubble.

A road closure and police cordon is in place around the scene of the incident, and a large scale manhunt is underway.

Officers were seen at the scene on the morning of June 1, speaking with people who live close by.

Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for information and sightings of Daniel Boulton.

People have been told not to approach him, but to instead call 999, quoting incident number 445 of May 31.

People in the area have taken to social media to share their messages of support to friends and family of the woman and child.

The shock felt by local residents is palpable. Many have expressed their anguish at the wanted man’s disappearance.

Some misinformation has also been widely circulated on social media surrounding the incident.

Posts suggesting Boulton had also kidnapped a child are inaccurate, police told The Lincolnite.