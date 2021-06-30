Lincoln Castle to stay open until 8pm in August
More time to take in the history of the castle
Visitors to Lincoln Castle will be able to go to the historic landmark until later in the evening this August, as it prepares to stay open until 8pm.
Usually during the summer season, Lincoln Castle will close at 5pm, and between October and March it closes at 4pm, but that is set to change this August.
Opening times will now run until 8pm throughout the month of August as lockdown restrictions are set to ease fully on July 19.
Since April, over 100,000 visitors have been to Lincoln Castle, and it is hoped the later closing times will provide a further boost to the local economy.
As well as the castle, the Collection Museum will also be staying open until 8pm every Friday in August, allowing for more people to see the world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.
These dates will revert back to normal after August is over, and for more information you can visit the Lincoln Castle website.
Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for heritage at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We know how important Lincoln Castle is for our community, providing access for exercise, catch ups with friends and family and for people to get a welcome breath of fresh air during lockdown.
“Now the warmer evenings are arriving, we will be trialling opening our doors for longer. This gives us all the perfect opportunity to enjoy these amazing views or have a picnic with friends in the evening sun.”