Lincoln open top tour bus launches with Imp Trail in July

The hop-on hop-off open top tour bus will return to the city to launch alongside the Lincoln IMP Trail in July.

The newly livered bus will run between Saturday, July 3 and September 30, 2021. It will depart hourly from 10.30am until 3.30pm so visitors can get on and off at any of the stops and as many times as they want.

Lincoln’s 2,000 year history will be brought to life with live commentary from tour guides on the bus, from which people can find out about the Magna Carta, the iconic castle and cathedral, Roman Lincoln, Aviation Heritage and much more.

The first tour of the day is at 10.30am from Lincoln Cathedral (West Front) and the last one departs at 3.30pm. The tour lasts for just under an hour, with stops including Lincoln Castle, Lincoln Cathedral, Brayford Waterfront and the High Street.

Tickets for the bus can be purchased on the day from the Visitor Information Centre on Castle Square or from the driver. They are valid for two days (the day of purchase and the following day when the service is running).

Tickets for adults (over 16) are priced at £12, with children under 16 free. Student tickets are priced at £10, while groups of 10 or more can get a 10% discount

The bus can also be hired privately and tours can be customised to its start, finish and duration.

The Lincoln Imp Trail will also launch on July 3. Thirty imps, designed by national and local artists, will be on display throughout the city of Lincoln, while one imp will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness – check out where to find them here.

There are also five community Imps, including Wind who was adopted by The Lincolnite, and is arguably the most experienced traveller of the group.

There will also be a wide variety of Education Trail Imps, decorated by schools across Lincolnshire, and five community ‘roaming’ imps that move among shops in Lincoln.

