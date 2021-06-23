Location map revealed for Lincoln Imp Trail

There are just ten days to go until the Lincoln Imp Trail begins in the city, and the map for the event has now been released.

Thirty imps, designed by national and local artists, will be on display throughout the city of Lincoln, while one imp will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

The event starts on July 3 and encourages people to go on a hunt through Lincoln for the thirty imps, and it will end on September 8.

Locations include the Cornhill Quarter, Steep Hill, Lincoln Cathedral and the Stonebow, as well as a whole host of other places.

It is as yet unconfirmed which imps will be placed in which area.

As well as the 30 chosen imps, there will also be a wide variety of Education Trail Imps, decorated by schools across Lincolnshire, and five community ‘roaming’ imps that move among shops in Lincoln.

IMP Title Business Name Artist Name 1 IMP-entertainment Bottomley Distillers Dheven Bhurke 2 Woodland Imp Branston Ltd Donna Newman Eden-designs 3 A Little Lucky Chestnut Homes Caroline Greyling 4 Forest Imp City of Lincoln Council Lissie Art 5 Lincolnshire Imp Daniel Charles Construction Jon Garside 6 Screen Legends GAME Engineering Rosie Ablewhite 7 Girls Can Girlguiding in Lincolnshire Rosie Ablewhite 8 Steam Explorer Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd Rosie Ablewhite 9 Imp-Dangered Just Audi VW Frizzy Haych Creative 10 Celestial LEAP and Investors in Lincoln Inspiratori Art 11 Frozen Beauty Lincoln Business Club MrASingh 12 Voyage of Discovery Lincoln Cathedral Rose Bowskill 13 Lincoln Footie Imp Lincoln City FC & Lincoln BIG Mik Richardson 14 The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire Lincoln College Eleanor Hancock 15 RAF Legends Lincoln Digs Sue Hetfield 16 Arcimpboldo (The Healthy Imp) Lincoln Hotel Sue Guthrie 17 Lincoln Vik-Imp Lincolnshire Coastal BID Deven Bhurke 18 Wishing Imp Lincolnshire Freemasons Lissie Art 19 City Trail Imp Lincolnshire Society of Architects Mel Langton 20 IMPrenetrable Lincs Archiving Solutions Ltd Mik Richardson 21 Harlequin Imp New Theatre Royal Melanie Clare 22 The Legend of the Imp Nicholsons Chartered Accountants Sian Bristow 23 Community Imp REACH Sian Bristow 24 Post-IMPressionist Ruddocks Susan Webber 25 The Running Imp Running Imp Ltd Sian Bristow 26 Majestic Imp Saul Fairholm Ltd Lizzy Mason 27 The Folklore Imp St Barnabas Carolyn Short 28 The Legend of the Imp St Marks Shopping Centre Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith 29 Past Echos Stagecoach East Midlands Jem Dunn 30 Yellow Belly The Cornhill Quarter Inspiratori Art 31 ‘…and so the adventure begins…’ University of Lincoln Eleanor Hancock

Once the imp trail is finished, there will be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, ahead of an auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.

Funds raised from the auction will be donated to the charity partner of the event, St Barnabas Hospice.

The much anticipated event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will now go ahead bigger and better than ever.

In a vote set up by The Lincolnite, Steam Explorer, which was designed by artist Rosie Ablewhite, was the public’s favourite of the imps, with Lizzy Mason’s Majestic imp coming second.

EXPLORE all the Lincoln Imp Trail statues