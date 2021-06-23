Location map revealed for Lincoln Imp Trail
Are you feeling excited?
There are just ten days to go until the Lincoln Imp Trail begins in the city, and the map for the event has now been released.
Thirty imps, designed by national and local artists, will be on display throughout the city of Lincoln, while one imp will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
The event starts on July 3 and encourages people to go on a hunt through Lincoln for the thirty imps, and it will end on September 8.
Locations include the Cornhill Quarter, Steep Hill, Lincoln Cathedral and the Stonebow, as well as a whole host of other places.
It is as yet unconfirmed which imps will be placed in which area.
As well as the 30 chosen imps, there will also be a wide variety of Education Trail Imps, decorated by schools across Lincolnshire, and five community ‘roaming’ imps that move among shops in Lincoln.
|IMP Title
|Business Name
|Artist Name
|1
|IMP-entertainment
|Bottomley Distillers
|Dheven Bhurke
|2
|Woodland Imp
|Branston Ltd
|Donna Newman Eden-designs
|3
|A Little Lucky
|Chestnut Homes
|Caroline Greyling
|4
|Forest Imp
|City of Lincoln Council
|Lissie Art
|5
|Lincolnshire Imp
|Daniel Charles Construction
|Jon Garside
|6
|Screen Legends
|GAME Engineering
|Rosie Ablewhite
|7
|Girls Can
|Girlguiding in Lincolnshire
|Rosie Ablewhite
|8
|Steam Explorer
|Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd
|Rosie Ablewhite
|9
|Imp-Dangered
|Just Audi VW
|Frizzy Haych Creative
|10
|Celestial
|LEAP and Investors in Lincoln
|Inspiratori Art
|11
|Frozen Beauty
|Lincoln Business Club
|MrASingh
|12
|Voyage of Discovery
|Lincoln Cathedral
|Rose Bowskill
|13
|Lincoln Footie Imp
|Lincoln City FC & Lincoln BIG
|Mik Richardson
|14
|The Winding Roads of Lincolnshire
|Lincoln College
|Eleanor Hancock
|15
|RAF Legends
|Lincoln Digs
|Sue Hetfield
|16
|Arcimpboldo (The Healthy Imp)
|Lincoln Hotel
|Sue Guthrie
|17
|Lincoln Vik-Imp
|Lincolnshire Coastal BID
|Deven Bhurke
|18
|Wishing Imp
|Lincolnshire Freemasons
|Lissie Art
|19
|City Trail Imp
|Lincolnshire Society of Architects
|Mel Langton
|20
|IMPrenetrable
|Lincs Archiving Solutions Ltd
|Mik Richardson
|21
|Harlequin Imp
|New Theatre Royal
|Melanie Clare
|22
|The Legend of the Imp
|Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
|Sian Bristow
|23
|Community Imp
|REACH
|Sian Bristow
|24
|Post-IMPressionist
|Ruddocks
|Susan Webber
|25
|The Running Imp
|Running Imp Ltd
|Sian Bristow
|26
|Majestic Imp
|Saul Fairholm Ltd
|Lizzy Mason
|27
|The Folklore Imp
|St Barnabas
|Carolyn Short
|28
|The Legend of the Imp
|St Marks Shopping Centre
|Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith
|29
|Past Echos
|Stagecoach East Midlands
|Jem Dunn
|30
|Yellow Belly
|The Cornhill Quarter
|Inspiratori Art
|31
|‘…and so the adventure begins…’
|University of Lincoln
|Eleanor Hancock
Once the imp trail is finished, there will be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 9-23, ahead of an auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1.
Funds raised from the auction will be donated to the charity partner of the event, St Barnabas Hospice.
The much anticipated event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will now go ahead bigger and better than ever.
In a vote set up by The Lincolnite, Steam Explorer, which was designed by artist Rosie Ablewhite, was the public’s favourite of the imps, with Lizzy Mason’s Majestic imp coming second.