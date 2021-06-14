Lockdown easing delay as COVID numbers double in a week in Lincolnshire

Senior ministers have agreed to delay the last stage of lockdown by four weeks as coronavirus numbers continue to rise across the UK.

The latest figures show there have been 387 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire last week and two deaths — compared to just 197 cases (96% week on week increase) and one death the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 66 new cases in Lincolnshire, 38 in North East Lincolnshire and eight in North Lincolnshire.

No further deaths were added on to the government’s public health figures. NHS England does not update its figures over weekends currently.

Nationally COVID cases increased to 4,565,813 with 7,490 of those on Sunday while deaths rose to 127,904.

Sources in the government have told the BBC that senior members of the government have agreed to the delay of easing current restrictions until July 19, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to hold a press conference at 6pm.

It means the legal limits on social contact would remain, while nightclubs will stay closed and capacity limits at sports, pubs and cinemas will stay in place.

A number of health experts have called for the delay so that more people can be vaccinated and receive their second doses as cases of the Delta (Indian) variant increase.

Health minister Edward Agar said there had been a “concerning increase” and that hospitalisation numbers were “beginning to creep up”.

Sky News has reported that the PM will plead for “one last heave” from the public when he announces the delay later.

It is understood extra support for businesses could be included in the announcement.

