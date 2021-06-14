Man dies after A1 Grantham crash
Collision in the A52 lay-by
A 25-year-old-man has died after a crash on the A1 near Grantham on Monday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 3pm on June 14, in a lay-by north of the A52 slip road of the northbound carriageway.
Two vehicles are involved: a silver Ford Transit, and a blue DAF HGV.
The victim, the driver of the Ford Transit, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
Lincolnshire Police believe the Transit had travelled north along the A1 from Peterbrough.
As part of the investigation officers are appealing for anyone who travelled from Peterborough on the A1 between 1.30 and 3pm, to check any dashcam footage they may have for the Ford Transit.
The registration number of the Transit is YO15MZW.
Investigators would like to hear from anyone who has footage, saw the silver Transit van or witnessed the collision.
There are a number of ways to get in touch:
By email to [email protected] – put the reference incident 150 of June 13 in the subject box.
Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 150 of June 13
Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org