Man ‘took off face mask and verbally abused staff’ at Boston Lidl
He had to be physically ejected from the store
A man was kicked out of a Lidl store in Boston after allegedly removing his face mask and becoming verbally abusive to the sales assistant on the till.
The man is accused of becoming involved in a verbal altercation with another staff member whilst inside the store before removing his mask and being abusive.
The man was then asked to leave the store on Tawney Street, during the incident at around 4.45pm on June 22. He was asked to leave but refused to do so until officers arrived on scene, and the incident lasted for approximately 30 minutes.
Police revealed later on Wednesday, June 30 that several allegations, including an assault, have been made off the back of the incident and they are seeking witnesses to establish exactly what happened.
Area Inspector Matt Dickinson said: “We are looking into a report of public order and an assault and at this stage, we’re still trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We’re keeping an open mind about what took place, but we’d like to urge members of the public to get in touch if they have any information that can assist with our enquiries.”
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the public order incident and anyone with information is being urged to contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 304 of 22/06/2021.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.