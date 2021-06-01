Police search for man after death of woman and child in Louth
Do not approach him
Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.
Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night, June 1, after being informed by the ambulance service.
Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.
An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for any sightings or information that could help them to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.
You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of May 31.